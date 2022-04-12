Rimac has announced that the final rounds of testing for the Nevera has been completed before imminent customer deliveries. According to the Croatian company, the all-electric hypercar went through two weeks of extensive winter testing at Pirelli’s Sottozero Centre near the Arctic Circle in Sweden.

Rimac, now the majority shareholder of Bugatti-Rimac, said that the tests were meant to fine-tune systems like the ABS, ESP and torque-vectoring. The team had to test the Nevera at night for extreme temperatures as daytime temperatures were unusually warm.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera Completes Winter Testing

35 Photos

The 1,914-horsepower Rimac Nevera has already been homologated for customer deliveries in the US and the EU. However, to validate the results in the climactic chambers and ensure every control system functions perfectly in all conditions, Rimac had to go to Sweden for the extreme winter testing. The temperature during testing was said to be about -15°C (5°F).

Apart from the aforementioned control systems, Rimac also tested the recommended winter tires for the Nevera – the Pirelli P Zero Winter. The tires were a joint development between Pirelli and Rimac. The Nevera's summer tires are Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

"Testing on a low grip surface like this allows us to make consistent and accurate observations on how our systems are performing in low temperatures. Things happen much more slowly than they would do on asphalt, and we have nice, even, smooth handling tracks so we know the data we get isn’t affected by surface imperfections or temperature swings. After these two weeks of testing, we’re happy to see exactly the results we wanted to achieve," said Miroslav Zrnčević, Bugatti-Rimac Chief Test and Development Driver.

The Rimac Nevera is limited to 150 units only, each selling for €2 million or around $2.2 million at current exchange rates. The wealthy owners are set to receive their all-electric hypercars within the next couple of months.