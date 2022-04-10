We've seen plenty of spy photos and even a couple of teasers for the significantly updated 2023 Hyundai Palisade. The three-row SUV will debut its new looks on April 13 at the 2022 New York Auto Show, but it seems Hyundai doesn't want to wait that long. The automaker has a livestream video reveal set up on YouTube, and the preview image pretty much shows the entire rig.

We say pretty much because there are some details left to the imagination. Things get rather shadowed at the rear, and since this is a front view, we still have no idea regarding changes to the backside. We believe the new Palisade will adopt a split taillight design similar to the smaller Tucson, connected with a red LED strip spanning the rear gate. Prototypes with heavy camouflage have been spotted with dual openings in the covers, but our only evidence of the connecting strip is that it's a common design feature with the Tucson.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photos

14 Photos

Obviously, we no longer need to speculate about the Palisade's new face. The grille incorporates thin wings at the top that resemble lighting elements, but we don't yet know for sure if they are actual lights. Vertical-oriented, boomerang-shaped running lights are similar to those on the outgoing Palisade, but on the fascia, they are relocated to the outside of the headlight cluster. The overall effect is that of a very squared, blunt front clip that certainly shares a family resemblance with Tucson. But the execution is unique to the Palisade, helping it stand out as Hyundai's flagship model.

What other changes are in store? Previous spy photos suggest there will be only minor changes to the interior. Similarly, we haven't heard of anything significant happening with Palisade powertrain options. In the US, that's a 3.8-liter V6 good for 291 horsepower (217 kilowatts) that turns only the front wheels in standard configuration, with all-wheel-drive optional. It's quite possible Hyundai will eventually offer a hybrid version of the Palisade further down the road.

All our remaining questions will be answered on April 13. The 2023 Hyundai Palisade debut starts at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and you can watch it here (in this very post, actually) at Motor1.com.