Rumors of a rear-wheel-drive platform with inline-six engines from Mazda have been swirling around for years but the official announcement was made only recently. After disclosing plans to launch RWD vehicles with 3.0-liter gasoline and 3.3-liter diesel powertrains, the Zoom-Zoom company is finally ready to talk specs. However, for the time being, we'll have to settle for those of the oil-burner.

Without further ado, the standard SKYACTIV-D 3.3 develops 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) between 4,000 rpm and 4,200 rpm. The full amount of torque, 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet), is attainable from a low 1,500 rpm until 3,000 rpm. Then there's an e-SKYACTIV D variant of the same diesel engine, but with a mild-hybrid setup baked in. It bumps output to 251 hp (187 kW) at 3,750 rpm while torque rises to 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) from 1,500 rpm to 2,400 rpm.

The straight-six diesel works with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to both axles in the newly released CX-60 SUV that weighs around 1,900 kilograms (4,189 pounds). The diesel-fueled SUV will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 137 mph (220 km/h).

Technical specifications for the 3.0-liter gasoline engine have not been provided, but at least we can compare the diesel with the already revealed 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid model. It combines a naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline mill with an electric motor for a total output of 323 hp (241 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) at 4,000 rpm.

As expected, the CX-60 PHEV version weighs considerably more due to the added hardware, at around 2,050 kg (4,519 lbs). Despite carrying around an extra 150 kg (331 lbs), the gasoline-electric SUV does the sprint in 5.8 seconds or 1.5s quicker than the diesel thanks to its electric boost. Flat out, it reaches 124 mph (200 km/h).

Fun fact – the PHEV model has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution whereas the diesel is slightly nose-heavy, at 55:45. The plug-in hybrid model with its electric motor is also an AWD-only affair with an eight-speed automatic and comes. It boasts a 17.8-kWh battery pack for up to 39 miles (63 km) of electric range in the WLTP combined cycle.

As you probably have heard, the global CX-60 will be sold in the United States as a widebody CX-70. Mazda is also planning a three-row CX-80 for international markets, joined by a CX-90 for the US. They'll all be arriving within the next two years.