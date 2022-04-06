It was a veritable "cartastrophy" when the Felicity Ace caught fire before ending on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. You've probably heard by now Lamborghini is forced to restart production of the Aventador to produce the Ultimae cars that were on board. In fact, the Volkswagen Group had quite a few high-end vehicles on the cargo ship, many of which were on their way to customers.

The Dutch side of Top Gear magazine has gotten a hold of the complete list of cars that perished on the Felicity Ace, and it's a doozy. Aside from the crop of brand-new Bentleys, Audis, Porsches, and Volkswagens, there were several privately owned cars. One that immediately caught our attention was a JDM-spec 1996 Honda Prelude SiR, allegedly the 65th car ever built.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

Other interesting cars on the list include a 1977 Land Rover Santana, which was built in Spain under license from Land Rover by using complete knock-down kits. Also worth mentioning are a 2015 Ford Mustang GT, a 2018 Nissan Versa Note, MAN TGM truck, and a 2007 BMW 750i. There were also a dozen of Fendt tractors, a 2014 Kia Soul, and a single Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 listed separately because it was someone's car.

Speaking of personal vehicles, an Audi TT Roadster died together with the ship, as did a Q2, an E-Tron GT, a Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Jetta & Taigo, along with a Mini Countryman. It was truly a nightmare for the VW Group to lose so many cars as the list shows they took a big hit when the Felicity Ace went under. Here are some double- and triple-digit losses: