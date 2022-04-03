We've seen a fair share of off-road campers here at Motor1.com. From budget-friendly to luxurious, if it's amusing and adds wheels to your camping experience, we've covered a bunch of them. This week's off-road camping machine is on the plusher side of things.

Krug Expedition got its hands on a Mercedes-Benz Atego 1023 A S-cab and transformed it into a cozy wheeled glamper. Dubbed the Project Rhino, Krug Expedition turned gave the Atego a beefier-looking exterior and a 4.3 by 2.2-meter box at the back for its living quarters.

At the front, Project Rhino boasts a pair of protective headlight covers and a substantial roof rack above the cab. Meanwhile, the access to the living quarters is through the side door or a pass-through from the front cab. Its windows are pop-out safety glass panes, and there is also a sizable storage box at the back. There is even a "garage" big enough to fit small motorcycles.

Project Rhino's living space comes with a double bed, wardrobe, and bathroom. Interestingly, you have to go through the bathroom to get to the driver's cab. You can dine inside Project Rhino thanks to its sliding table, while the vinyl flooring makes any spillage easy to clean. You can also cook and do the dishes in the camper with its built-in induction cooker and sink.

There are some options worth talking about for Project Rhino. You can get it with an onboard battery charger, a compact air-conditioner, and even an internet router. You can also get a water filter and a treatment unit if you're concerned about the water supply. A satellite television, washer and dryer, and an over cover all the interior options.

Powering this camper is the standard OM 934 found in the Atego. The OM 934 is a 5.1-liter, four-cylinder turbodiesel that produces 231 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and a torque figure of 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters). It shifts with an automatic transmission and has three locking differentials to keep it moving in rough terrain.

Krug Expedition says the proceeds for every sale or rental of the camper will go to a noble cause. Krug Expedition will donate to Nkombe Rhino, a South African organization protecting rhinos and other endangered wildlife. It's also the reason why this vehicle carries the name Project Rhino.

There is no list price for the Project Rhino since every build is tailored for the end-user. That said, prices range from about 300,000 Euros ($ 331,350) to approximately 330,000 Euros ($ 364,485).