Only a little over half of US states and a few provinces in Canada still require a front license plate whereas in Europe it's mandatory. Such is the case in the United Kingdom, a former member of the EU, where a plate must be affixed to the vehicle's front end. Even if you happen to have one of the world's fastest production cars ever, the law applies to you as well.

The owner of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ learned that firsthand as he was pulled over by London police because his longtail hypercar lacked the obligatory front plate. We have a feeling the £100 (about $135) fine is a drop in the ocean for someone who paid nearly $4 million to purchase one of the 30 cars Bugatti is making.

We can understand him though as the black beauty looks so much better without one. The left-hand-drive Chiron SS 300+ could be among the eight customer cars delivered by Bugatti several months ago. It's a bit more special since the owner ordered the speed machine with the optional Sky View featuring two fixed glass panels above the driver's and passenger's seats. The four-layer thin glass boasts headroom by 2.7 centimeters (1.06 inches) compared to a regular Chiron.

Interestingly, the rear spoiler gradually comes down when the car is turned off instead of becoming flush with the bodywork in a single step. We can also see the 304-mph beast has been driven for only 228 miles (367 kilometers), and just like the other 29 examples, it has a black and orange theme inside and out.

The W16 engine sounds sensational when you fire it up and has an amazing noise even when it's idling. As previously reported, Bugatti has retired from chasing speed records, so the Chiron Super Sport 300+ could go down in time as Molsheim's fastest car ever.

While the production version is electronically capped at 273 mph (440 km/h), owners can ask the company to remove it and test the vehicle's full capabilities at Volkswagen Group's Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany.