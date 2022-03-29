High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble and politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.

The high prices have some reminiscing about cheaper gas from their childhoods, though, like most memories, those of cheap gas are jaded, too. Gas has always been an unstable commodity, with fluctuating prices dating back to the 1940s.

Those fluctuations look less extreme when the prices are adjusted for inflation. Eighty years of data shows that gas prices have never been stable, but those sharp rises and falls are smoothed out when factoring in inflation. Check out the numbers below to see if you’re paying more today for gas than you did when you first started driving.

Gas Prices Grab Headlines:

1940s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
1940 $0.16 $3.12
1941 $0.17 $3.16
1942 $0.18 $3.01
1943 $0.19 $3.00
1944 $0.19 $2.95
1945 $0.19 $2.88
1946 $0.19 $2.66
1947 $0.21 $2.57
1948 $0.24 $2.72
1949 $0.25 $2.87

1950s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
1950 $0.25 $2.83
1951 $0.26 $2.73
1952 $0.26 $2.68
1953 $0.28 $2.86
1954 $0.28 $2.84
1955 $0.29 $2.95
1956 $0.30 $3.01
1957 $0.31 $3.01
1958 $0.31 $2.93
1959 $0.31 $2.91

1960s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
1960 $0.32 $2.95
1961 $0.32 $2.92
1962 $0.32 $2.89
1963 $0.32 $2.85
1964 $0.32 $2.82
1965 $0.33 $2.86
1966 $0.34 $2.86
1967 $0.35 $2.86
1968 $0.35 $2.75
1969 $0.36 $2.68

1970s

Years Actual Price Price With Inflation
1970 $0.36 $2.53
1971 $0.37 $2.49
1972 $0.37 $2.42
1973 $0.41 $2.52
1974 $0.55 $3.05
1975 $0.59 $2.99
1976 $0.61 $2.93
1977 $0.66 $2.97
1978 $0.67 $2.81
1979 $0.90 $3.38

1980s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
1980 $1.25 $4.14
1981 $1.38 $4.14
1982 $1.30 $3.68
1983 $1.24 $3.40
1984 $1.21 $3.18
1985 $1.20 $3.04
1986 $0.93 $2.32
1987 $0.95 $2.28
1988 $0.95 $2.19
1989 $1.02 $2.25

1990s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
1990 $1.16 $2.42
1991 $1.14 $2.29
1992 $1.13 $2.20
1993 $1.11 $2.10
1994 $1.11 $2.04
1995 $1.15 $2.06
1996 $1.23 $2.14
1997 $1.23 $2.09
1998 $1.06 $1.78
1999 $1.17 $1.92

2000s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
2000 $1.51 $2.39
2001 $1.46 $2.25
2002 $1.36 $2.06
2003 $1.59 $2.36
2004 $1.88 $2.72
2005 $2.30 $3.22
2006 $2.59 $3.51
2007 $2.80 $3.69
2008 $3.37 $4.15
2009 $2.25 $2.99

2010s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
2010 $2.79 $3.49
2011 $3.53 $4.28
2012 $3.64 $4.33
2013 $3.53 $4.14
2014 $3.37 $3.89
2015 $2.45 $2.82
2016 $2.14 $2.43
2017 $2.41 $2.68
2018 $2.74 $2.98
2019 $2.64 $2.82

2020s

Year Actual Price Price With Inflation
2020 $2.17 $2.29
2021 $2.83 $2.83

Sources: US Bureau of Labor Statistics via Stacker, US Energy Information Administration, US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com