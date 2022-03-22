Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann opened up about the future of the Italian brand, during a roundtable meeting with the Italian press. This included outlining the product introductions for the rest of the year. He indicated the brand was preparing to debut the refreshed Urus at Pebble Beach, according to Quattroroute. This year's concours d'elegance there is on August 21.

Winkelmann also said that two Huracan variants were coming this year but didn't offer any details about them. One will premiere in mid-April, and the other will debut at the end of the year.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Evo In Snow Spy Shots

16 Photos

Lamborghini will embrace advanced driver assistance systems in future models. "We aim to have Level 4 by the end of the decade," said Winkelmann in a translation of the Quattroroute report.

He believes the tech would be useful for people who drive their Lamborghinis in cities or other high-traffic areas. According to Winkelmann, the assistance features might be in the next-generation Urus or a possible fourth model in the automaker's lineup.

Winkelmann says the fourth model doesn't yet have a green light. He'd like it to be a high-riding, 2+2 coupe with a fully electric powertrain, according to Quattroroute. This matches the statements from the Italian brand's CEO in an earlier report from Autocar. "It's a completely new car: the fourth model. It's a segment we haven't been in for decades if we speak about a 2+2 or four-seater, maybe also high from the ground, with more ground clearance," he said in the previous interview.

Spy shots (above) provide a good idea of what to expect from the refreshed Urus because this development vehicle wears light camouflage. The front end has a simplified fascia that loses the horizontal, Y-shaped pieces from the current model. Now, there are vertical inlets on the outer edges of the nose. The updated hood has angled vents along the ridges that lead to the base of the A-pillars.

The styling at the back doesn't change as much. There are redesigned vents behind the rear wheels. The bumper also receives new sculpting.

Rumors suggest the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 would still be available but might make a bit more than the current 641 horsepower (479 kilowatts). Lamborghini plans to offer all of its models with some degree of electrification by the end of 2024. This suggests a hybrid option is coming, and it might be a plug-in.