Last year, Alpine announced that it's officially becoming an EV brand. Three new EVs will arrive for the French automaker – one of them is a crossover called GT X-Over, named in a formal announcement at the beginning of this year.

Our spy photographers have captured a rough test mule in Renault's own frozen lake in Sweden, and it's believed to be the Alpine GT X-Over. Wearing a heavily modified Dacia Duster body, the electric crossover seems to have begun the initial stages of testing before production begins in a few years.

Gallery: Alpine GT X-Over Test Mule Spy Shots

16 Photos

While not much can be said about the crossover EV in testing, it's important to note that an Alpine A110 was spotted with the test mule, along with a Nissan Ariya. Of note, the GT X-Over will be sharing its underpinnings with the Nissan EV, particularly the latest CMF-EV platform from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

The GT X-Over will be built in Alpine's factory in Dieppe, which is now called the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé. According to the automaker, the production of its all-new crossover EV will commence by 2025.

Apart from the GT X-Over, Alpine will also be making an electric sports car that's co-developed with Lotus. Riding on a Lotus-developed modular platform, it's believed to be the successor to the current A110. The other Alpine EV will be a compact hatchback, expected to be the sporty version of the Renault 5.

If you're excited about the electric future of the Alpine brand, you might need to muster a bit of patience as we'll only see much of these emissions-free cars in a few years' time. The GT X-Over will begin the charge by 2025, while the Lotus-Alpine sports car is expected to arrive by 2026.