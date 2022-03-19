The new BMW M5 CS is one of the most impressive performance cars built by BMW, but how does it stack up against genuine supercars in a drag race? To find out, the team from carwow hit the drag strip to compare the new BMW M5 CS against the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and Nissan GT-R.

The BMW M5 CS is a track-focused sports sedan that represents some of the best motorsport engineering from the legendary team at BMW M. The M5 CS starts with the BMW M5 Competition as its base but adds a host of improvements to increase performance in every measurable way. For starters, extensive use of carbon fiber makes the M5 CS 230lbs lighter than the BMW M5 Competition. BMW also added power to the M5 CS’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is now good for 617 horsepower (460 Kilowatts) and 553 lb-ft (750 Newton Meters) of torque. To round out the BMW M5 CS there are also larger carbon-ceramic brakes and a retuned suspension system for better on-track performance.

The BMW M5 CS uses a ZF sourced 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via BMW’s x-Drive all-wheel-drive system. This all-wheel-drive system helps the BMW M5 CS put down its impressive V8 power for a 0 to 60 time of just 2.6 seconds. This is beyond impressive for a luxury sedan that weighs in at 4096lbs.

To compete with the BMW M5 CS carwow brought along the sensational Lamborghini Aventador SVJ supercar. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is a classic supercar formula pairing extreme styling with a mid-mounted V12 engine. The 6.5-liter V12 engine in the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ produces 759 horsepower (566 Kilowatts) and 531 lb-ft (721 Newton Meters) of torque. This massive V12 is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via Lamborghini’s all-wheel-drive system.

The final competitor in carwow’s drag race is the R35 Nissan GT-R, which is a perennial drag race favorite. Thanks to its 13-year production run, the R35 GT-R is outdated when compared to its competition, however, it can still hold its own in a drag race. The R35 Nissan GT-R is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 600 horsepower (447 Kilowatts) and 481 lb-ft (652 Newton Meters) of torque. This stout V6 is mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

Can the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ or R35 Nissan GT-R beat out the new BMW M5 CS in a drag race? Let’s head over to carwow’s coverage to find out.