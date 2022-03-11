Wiesmann announced its return back in August 2019 when a brand new sports car was teased. The Gecko never actually materialized to a production vehicle, though, and now the German sports car brand is ready for another attempt. The automaker with a headquarters in the German city of Dulmen has released the first teaser images and a short teaser video for the so-called Project Thunderball.

An official press release accompanying the photos confirms Wiesmann is still financed by international entrepreneur Roheen Berry. The shots unveil a roadster with a very typical shape for a Wiesmann car — a long hood, a short front overhang, a long rear overhang, and a very compact passenger compartment. The company says this will be its model for the new era, which will retain “the Wiesmann DNA of timeless design elegance combined with stunning yet refined performance.”

Gallery: Wiesmann Project Thunderball teasers

3 Photos

Unfortunately, not much is known about the powertrain and its specifications. However, judging by a statement from Roheen Berry, there could be a surprise under the hood. “As the automotive industry undergoes its biggest revolution in a century, there can be no better time to announce the return of a refreshed, reborn and recharged motoring icon,” he said. An electrified Wiesmann, perhaps?

We can’t confirm for now but it’s worth mentioning that the Gecko was designed to be powered by a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. When the first details about the sports car were unveiled in the summer of 2019, it was announced that the coupe would hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds. Again, we haven’t seen a production example of this car yet, so these numbers are only for reference.

Back to the Project Thunderball, Roheen Berry also said “this is the Wiesmann fit for the 21st century, and this is just the beginning.” Hopefully, this means this car will reach production and will be followed by more new models. “Full details” will be revealed very soon, Wiesmann promises.