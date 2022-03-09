As if the global chip shortage was not enough of a problem for the automotive business already, the Russian invasion in Ukraine is now causing new troubles. Those are obviously nothing compared to the humanitarian crisis currently going on in Ukraine, but more and more automakers are facing production difficulties. Volkswagen is joining them with the announcement that it is no longer accepting orders for most of its plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Germany’s Automobilwoche, quoted by Automotive News, reports that yesterday Volkswagen stopped taking orders for the plug-in hybrid versions of the Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Arteion, and Touareg. This is, hopefully, a temporary move as the company wants to ensure the already placed orders will be completed and delivered. However, this process may take longer than expected and may not happen until the end of the year.

A Volkswagen spokesman told Automotive News the decision comes as a result of interrupted supply chains related to the war in Ukraine. The Wolfsburg-based brand is joining Audi in freezing new orders for plug-in hybrid models in an attempt to prevent delivery times from lengthening further. For now, it is not known for how long Volkswagen’s PHEVs will be unavailable.

It seems that not only the production of plug-in hybrids at Volkswagen is affected, though. Automotive News reports the manufacturer’s core plant in Wolfsburg will be put on pause between March 14 and March 18, while its Zwickau factory - where Volkswagen’s electric vehicles are made - will also be idled until March 18. VW’s production sites in Hannover and Dresden, as well as plants in Poland, are also reportedly affected by supply chain issues.

Porsche also stopped production in some of its plants earlier this month and is expected to return to normal later this week. Volkswagen and Porsche are currently not producing or selling cars in Russia.