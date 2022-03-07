Vehicle all-wheel-drive systems – they're good for so many things, including traction, acceleration, and stability. For Nissan and its e-4ORCE system found in the 2023 Ariya, it's great for riding comfort, too, and the Japanese company has found the best way to demonstrate so.

Using an all-electric ramen robot server, Nissan shows how the e-4ORCE keeps the flavor-filled Japanese noodles from spilling when being served. The short clip above shows how it works in the robot server as it should in the e-4ORCE-equipped Ariya electric crossovers.

Nissan has explained that the e-4ORCE was designed to enhance ride comfort using the two electric motors. Ryozo Hiraku, expert leader of Nissan's powertrain and EV engineering division, said that regenerative braking is controlled on each axle, which allowed them to reduce pitch and dive.

"Electric motor response can provide excellent acceleration, but that in itself was not our goal. By taking advantage of e-4ORCE’s precise motor control response, we’re able to control vehicle motion as soon as the brakes are applied, giving all occupants – especially passengers – a stable, smooth ride," Hiraku added.

That's what you see in the e-4ORCE-equipped robot ramen server here, which we can expect from the Ariya.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is now up for reservation in the US. The price starts at $45,950 but that's for the single-motor trims. The Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE is the only trim level equipped with the AWD system for now, which sells for $58,950. Nissan will offer five additional models that include a standard-sized battery, but it's unclear whether those new variants will include another e-4ORCE-equipped version.

Powered by two electric motors and an 87-kWh battery, this Nissan Ariya is good for 389 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Range, on the other hand, is rated at 265 miles (424 kilometers).