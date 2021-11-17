Nissan announced today that it’s opening a special online portal for customers who want to reserve the 2023 Ariya. Deliveries will begin next fall, but interested buyers can start configuring their EV now. Those who do can choose from one of four available reservation trims, though one – Premiere – will only be available to those who participate in the reservation program.

The 2023 Ariya lineup opens with the Venture+ model at $44,950 (all prices include the $1,175 destination charge). The rest of the reservation lineup includes the Evolve+ at $48,950, the Premiere at $53,450, and the Platinum+ e-4ORCE at $58,950. Nissan will announce pricing for additional Ariya trims at a later date. The exclusive Premier builds off the Evolve+, adding ProPilot Assist 2.0, ProPilot Park, 19-inch wheels with a unique aero wheel cover color, and illuminated Premiere kick plates.

Model Powertrain Performance Range Est. (up to) Price Venture+ FWD 87-kWh battery, single-motor 238 hp (177 kW), 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) 300 miles (482 km) $45,950 Evolve+ FWD 87-kWh battery, single-motor 238 hp (177 kW), 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) 285 miles (458 km) $48,950 Premiere FWD 87-kWh battery, single-motor 238 hp (177 kW), 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) 285 miles (458 km) $53,450 Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 87-kWh battery, dual-motor 389 hp (290 kW), 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) 265 miles (424 km) $58,950

Nissan is sweetening the deal for the first 10,000 reservations made before January 31, 2022. Those that put down the $500 refundable deposit will qualify for a free two-year EVgo membership and $500 in charging credits. Nissan says that’s good for up to an estimated 5,000 miles in the Venture+ if it gets 300 miles of range between each charge, which seems ambitious for the real world.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Ariya

19 Photos

When Nissan announced the Ariya back in 2020, the automaker noted that the entry-level model would make 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts). However, the reservation lineup makes at least 238 hp, which means we could see slightly cheaper Ariya trims announced at that later date.

Ariya deliveries will begin next fall, starting with the front-wheel-drive models. However, all-wheel-drive models will see deliveries start later in the season. Those who are interested in a 2023 Ariya can head to Nissan’s reservation portal. Customers can configure their vehicle, place the deposit, and complete the rest of the purchasing process entirely online before having the car delivered.