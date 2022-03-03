We would forgive you for forgetting about the Lexus CT because there's not much memorable about it, but the hybrid hatchback is finally going out of production in Japan in October 2022. To mark the retirement, Lexus is building a final special edition that it calls the Cherished Touring.

The Lexus CT200h Cherished Touring edition is available in two exclusive color schemes. There is a Sonic Titanium roof and a Graphite Black body or a Sonic Titanium roof and Sonic Quartz white body. Regardless of the shade, the spindle grille, fog light surrounds, and rear bumper trim have a shiny, silver finish.

The other extra amenities include electrically retracting, heated door mirrors and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Inside, the Cherished Touring edition has two-tone upholstery that makes the lower portion of the seats and door panels black and the upper parts dark red. There's matching red stitching on the door trim, instrument panel, knee pads, and steering wheel. The model comes standard with heating for the steering wheel and seats.

Like every example of the CT200h, power comes from a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that makes 98 horsepower (73 kilowatts) and 105 pound-feet (142 Newton-meters) of torque by itself. The electric motor contributes 80.5 hp (60 kW) and 153 lb-ft (207 Nm). Lexus' Japanese site for the CT200h doesn't list the total system output, but the specs suggest it's the same 134 hp (100 kW) from other markets

The CT200h Cherished Touring edition retails for 4,223,000 yen after taxes in Japan ($36,580 at current exchange rates).

The Lexus CT200h debuted at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show. The version for North America arrived later that year at the New York Auto Show, and it went on sale there for the 2011 model year. Prices started at $29,120 (plus a $875 delivery charge) at launch.

For the 2014 model, Lexus refreshed the CT200h by adding its spindle grille to the front end. The vehicle left the brand's lineup in the US for the 2017 model.

However, the CT200h remained available in Europe in Japan. There was even a subtle refresh for the 2018 model. However, Lexus retired the vehicle from its European range in 2020.

Now, it's time for the CT200h to go away completely. According to Lexus, it sold about 380,000 of them worldwide since the hybrid hatchback's launch.