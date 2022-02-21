The BMW 1 Series isn’t available in the US, but it’s an important vehicle to the luxury brand in other parts of the world. That’s why BMW is giving it a thorough facelift as part of its mid-cycle refresh. We got the first spy shots of the redesigned hatchback, which indicate the car will receive new fascias and other visual upgrades.

The photos show the five-door completely covered in camouflage, which does a stellar job distorting the car’s design. However, there are a few bits that poke through. The headlights look to have a new shape, which appears to be rounder and slimmer than those on the current model. The camo also hides the grille, though we don’t expect it to grow in size by too much. Those changes will sit above a reshaped front bumper.

Gallery: BMW 1 Series Spy Shots

12 Photos

We expect similar changes at the rear; however, the thick camouflage hides any noticeable updates. BMW could change the taillight design, though it could opt just to tweak the internal graphics instead. The new lights will sit above a reworked rear bumper. The spy shots don’t show off the interior, but it could get the company’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment system and big screens on the dash. BMW has made this change with other models’ mid-cycle refreshes.

Powertrain details are a mystery. However, there are rumors that BMW will add a PHEV variant to the lineup. The rest of the engine lineup could get some tweaks, though anyone wanting a fully electric version will have to wait until the next generation. There have been rumors of an all-electric 1 Series for a few years, but nothing has ever materialized.

The car’s thorough camouflage likely means the model is still in the early stages of development. It’s unclear when BMW will reveal the redesigned 1 Series, and we expect it to debut in 2023.