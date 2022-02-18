The current generation of the BMW 3 Series was launched globally in March 2019, which means it’s been less than three years since its market debut. However, things are changing rapidly in Bavaria and the company already has new technologies it wants to implement into its best-selling nameplate. Thus, BMW is now working on a mid-cycle refresh for the 3 Series family and our spies caught three different prototypes testing on public roads.

Our teams in Germany and Sweden were in the right place at the right time and they sent us a batch of 27 photos with the 3 Series facelift in sedan and wagon shapes, as well as the Alpina B3 Touring. We’ll get to the performance model in a minute, but first, let’s first take a look at what’s happening with the regular variants of the 3er LCI.

Gallery: BMW 3 Series facelift spy photos

27 Photos

Actually, there’s not much to report about the exterior revisions. There’s obviously a good amount of camouflage concealing the front fascias of the two prototypes and we are told the disguise is hiding new headlights. The clusters could get slightly narrower and receive new daytime running lights. The radiator grille could also get a tad larger but nowhere near the size of the kidneys of the M3 and M4.

The most significant changes regarding the facelifted 3 Series family are expected inside the cabin. BMW’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment system could take center stage with a new curved and possibly slightly larger display. New trim options and additional leather-upholstery combos will likely be introduced with the facelift.

The third prototype in the gallery above is the revised Alpina B3 in Touring trim. This is a sportier take on the 3 Series but not as hardcore as the full-blown M3 and M4. In this refreshed variant, the model will continue to be available as both a wagon and a sedan with power coming from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine. We expect the same visual tweaks seen in the facelifted 3 Series to carry over to this factory-modified model with additional little changes available in the interior.

Probably the most exciting news about the 3 Series facelift is the planned launch of an M3 Touring. It will likely arrive before the end of the year and will become the first full-blown performance wagon from BMW in this segment. For an all-electric 3er, the customers will have to wait until 2025, though.