Fords’ new Maverick compact truck has captured headlines for some time, but how does it handle an actual work truck role? If you were worried that the Maverick is too small to be a viable work truck check out this video created by a general contractor. After switching over from a Toyota Tacoma, FollowThroughDude decided to make a short video showing his new Maverick in action.

The Ford Maverick made a huge impact on the truck market. It’s been quite some time since a compact truck was offered by an automaker, which makes the new Maverick a big deal. For customers seeking a compact, affordable, and fuel-efficient truck there is simply no competition for the Maverick. Sure, Ford marketing materials and car Youtubers claim the Maverick is a useable work truck, but how does this pan out in the real world.

Well if you’re a homeowner with an interest in DIY or a general contractor looking to haul smaller loads that Maverick might be for you. In his unique general contractor review, FollowThroughDude shows his new Ecoboost Maverick in action. He visits a lumber yard and fills up the bed and aftermarket rake with wood along with a folding ladder. In the back seat of his Maverick, we can see various pack-out boxes full of tools ready for a day’s work.

Sure, a larger truck like an F-150 could haul more stuff, but that F-150 is much larger, more expensive, and less efficient than the Maverick. The fact that the Maverick has enough capability to support someone making a living as a general contractor means it should be more than enough for the casual DIYer who needs to purchase plywood three times a year. If you’re looking for a compact truck that can handle truck tasks it seems like the Maverick delivers on its marketing promises.