Demand for coupes and convertibles has fallen in recent years as people seem to be moving away from less practical cars. Just ask Mercedes. It decided to kill not only the S-Class Coupe and Convertible, but also the AMG GT Roadster and the baby SLC. In addition, it is widely believed the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class will merge to become a single model line – the CLE.

Guess what? BMW might be going down the same road if we were to rely on a new rumor from Australian magazine WhichCar. The journalists claim the 4 Series Coupe & Convertible and the 8 Series Coupe & Convertible will not live to see another generation. Instead, the two families will apparently morph into the 6 Series lineup from 2026.

Gallery: BMW 8 Series Frozen Black Edition (JDM)

13 Photos

It's perfectly understandable if you have forgotten about it, but the 6 Series is still around as BMW continues to sell the oddly shaped Gran Turismo in some markets as an alternative to the 5 Series Touring. It's probably only a matter of time before the GT will be phased out, and in roughly four years from now, the 6 Series portfolio could look entirely different.

While there's no word about the 4 Series Gran Coupe, WhichCar says something rather interesting about its bigger brother – the 8 Series Gran Coupe. Apparently, the four-door 8er will become a member of the 7 Series family, presumably as a sleeker-looking alternative to the traditional sedan. As to whether the 4 GC will survive, it's unclear at this point, but we won't be too surprised if BMW will only keep the electric i4.

Revitalizing the 6 Series makes sense considering the name has an important historical meaning for the Bavarian brand. Some people have criticized BMW for upgrading the cars to the 8 Series family and keeping only the less desirable GT with the 6er badge. That said, nothing is set in stone so take this report with the proverbial pinch of salt.