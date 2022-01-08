Throughout Chevrolet's history, the Nomad nameplate has been used various times. However, it was in 1954 when it was first used in the Chevy Nomad Concept. Practically a Corvette C1 fascia fused into a two-door wagon body, it's a mean-looking concept that unfortunately didn't reach production.

But that doesn't mean that it can't be created, such as this example by Advanced Automotive Technologies. Based on a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette, the Michigan-based outfitter customized the bodywork inspired by the 1954 Chevrolet Nomad concept car. The best part? It's currently up for auction at Bring a Trailer.

This is the same rare AAT Nomad that was sold in 2020, with 11,000 miles on the clock. It is believed to be one of six AAT Nomads and one of two with a red exterior, listed with an asking price of $129,995. Powering this shooting brake is a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 that makes 350-horsepower (260-kilowatt), sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Obviously, the front end is from the C1 Corvette including the front bumper, hood, and fenders. Chrome is definitely the name of the game, with shiny stuff seen on the grille, bumper, trims, and even the Z06-style wheels.

While entirely up to spec with the 1954 concept in terms of the exterior, the benefit of this new Nomad version is having modern niceties in the cabin. It has heated and power-adjustable bucket seats, along with other amenities such as dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a head-up display, power windows, and a factory CD stereo with Bose audio.

If you're interested, the 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Commemorative Sport Wagon is currently up for auction for the next seven days. It has a current bid of $21,022 at the time of this writing.