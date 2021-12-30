The BMW M5 CS hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds straight from the factory. But, if this is too slow for you the tuner G-Power has kits that push the output to as high as 888 horsepower (662 kilowatts or 900 metric horsepower) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque.

In stock form, the M5 CS makes 627 hp (468 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. To add an extra 261 hp (195 kW), G-Power installs parts like different turbos, new downpipes, and a software upgrade.

Gallery: BMW M5 G-Power G5M CS Bi-Turbo

41 Photos

The company also fits its Deeptone exhaust with outlets that measure 3.543 inches (90 millimeters) for the ones on the outside and 3.937 inches (100 millimeters) for the finishers on the inside. Buyers can select a raw carbon fiber or forged carbon finish for them.

G-Power doesn't mention an acceleration time after these updates. The top speed increases to an electronically limited 207 mph (333 kph), rather than the stock limit of 190 mph (306 kph).

If you want a milder increase, G-Power has GP-700, GP-740, GP-780, and GP-820. The number for each one denotes the output in metric horsepower. The Hurricane RR upgrade packs push the output to 829 hp (618 kW or 840 metric hp) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) by fitting parts like forged components for the pistons and connecting rods.

The vehicles in these photos also get G-Power's wheels. The forged pieces are available in 20- and 21-inch diameters. Both sizes can come in 9 or 10.5-inch widths.

BMW is only building the M5 CS for the 2022 model year. Pricing in the US starts at $142,000 plus a $995 destination charge. If you've got extra money to spend, contacting G-Power offers an opportunity to increase the sedan's already impressive performance.