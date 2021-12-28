Daihatsu heads to the 2022 Tokyo Auto Show with several customized models. There's one that really catches our eye, though.

The Daihatsu Atrai Deck Van Camper Version takes the latest model with its tiny pickup bed and adds a rooftop tent to create a tiny vehicle that has a place for you to sleep. The automaker describes it as "a reliable companion who turns every day into an adventure."

Gallery: Daihatsu At 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

4 Photos

In addition to the extending tent on the roof, Daihatsu gives the little vehicle a more rugged look with spotlights on top of the roof, and a fuel or water can incorporates into the side of the body.

The Atrai Deck Van Camper Version wears a body wrap that makes the front of the body orange and has a black and white hexagonal pattern towards the vehicle's rear. It rides on dark wheels.

The Atrai is part of the recently updated HiJet range. It is more of a passenger-focused vehicle, rather than a small commercial van. The Deck Van version replaces the enclosed rear area with a tiny truck bed.

Daihatsu is also bringing the Atrai Premium Version to the Tokyo Auto Show. The model takes the basic van but adds a different grille, black roof, and a wheel design with five pairs of spokes.

The company has a pair of customized Rocky models, too. The Crossfield Version with a lifted ride height has a roof basket, all-terrain tires, and black trim on the body. The Premium Version has blue accents around the fenders, fog light surrounds, mirror caps, and roof.

Daihatsu's Tokyo Auto Show display includes a display highlighting the history of the HiJet. The company launched the little commercial vehicle in 1960, and various generations have been on the road in Japan ever since then.

The 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon runs from January 14 through 16.