As much as I am generally against crossovers and SUVs, the Lamborghini Urus is one of the few exceptions as it's always an occasion whenever I see one on the road. It looks imposingly aggressive straight from the factory and packs more power than supercars from not that many years ago, but some people will always want more. Case in point, meet the wildest LM002 successor Poland has ever seen, courtesy of a collab between Mansory and MTM.

The tuners have dialed the Urus up a notch, both in terms of visual drama and the oomph delivered by the 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. Mansory's extreme makeover gives the modern-day Lambo Rambo even more edges, along with gigantic air intakes likely visible from the moon. The aero kit also includes a chunky diffuser hosting a centrally mounted triple exhaust system with trapezoidal finishers reminding us of Ghostface from the Scream movies.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus by Mansory and MTM

13 Photos

MTM was responsible for extracting significantly more power from the engine. The aftermarket specialists fitted a pair of larger turbochargers, an upgraded intake system, a custom air filter, and a reinforced ZF eight-speed automatic transmission to handle the extra load. At a colossal 1,001 hp, the amped-up Urus perfectly matches the original Bugatti Veyron with its quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter engine.

The stage 3 kit from MTM has raised the torque figure to a mountain-moving 1,250 Newton-meters (922 pound-feet), which is actually electronically governed to avoid damaging the already stressed-out gearbox. Performance numbers have not been disclosed, but this monster from Sant'Agata Bolognese should run circles around a standard Urus. The stock "Super SUV" is no slouch either, needing 3.6 seconds until 62 mph (100 km/h) before topping out at 190 mph (305 km/h).

It's not the first time when MTM has worked on this engine as it was only at the beginning of the month when we talked about a current-generation Audi RS6 Avant featuring four-digit horsepower. Lamborghini is preparing a mid-cycle facelift for the Urus and it might upgrade the V8 to deliver more than the 650-hp stock output. It should debut in 2022 when we're also expecting a plug-in hybrid derivative.