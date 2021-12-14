Next year, Mercedes will add at least one more electric vehicle to its lineup – the EQE SUV. It’s expected to debut sometime in 2022, and it could go on sale before 2023, though we’re still months away from either of those happening as the latest spy shots show. We first caught the new EV out testing in October wearing a full-body camouflage wrap, and new spy photos show it still hasn’t been undressed.

The new photos capture the EQE SUV cold-weather testing in northern Sweden, where snow covers a portion of the SUV’s rear end. It should share its styling with the other EQ models that Mercedes released earlier this year. The EQE sedan and EQS give a good indication as to what the EQE SUV will look like when it arrives, though it continues to wear a camouflage wrap that hides its finer design details.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Spy Photos

16 Photos

Not everything about the new model is a mystery, as we know the EQE SUV 350 will arrive with a rear-mounted e-motor producing 288 horsepower (215 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. Details about the all-wheel-drive 4Matic model remain elusive, though the addition of a second motor on the front axle should boost its output. Mercedes-AMG is getting in on the electrification efforts, and we could see an AMG EQE SUV variant. There are spy shots of an AMG EQE 53 sedan in development.

The EQE SUV’s interior shouldn’t stray too far from the EQE sedan, with the two sharing more than a few features and functions. The EQE SUV will offer optional rear-wheel steering and air suspension for increased comfort and maneuverability. The EQE is the crossover sibling to the EQE sedan, though it also serves as an all-electric alternative to the gas-powered GLE. Mercedes will reveal the EQE SUV sometime next year, and then we’ll get all the juicy details.