The Volkswagen Group has pretty much cornered the performance compact wagon niche with the Skoda Octavia RS Combi, Cupra Leon Sportsourer, and the VW Golf R Variant. But what if the German automotive conglomerate were to take things to the next level? This is where X-Tomi Design's rendering comes in, hypothetically imagining an Audi RS3 Avant.

While the RS4 Avant is seen as the modern-day successor to the original RS model, the RS2 Avant, a long-roof RS3 would be closer in size to the Porsche-built hot wagon of the mid-1990s. Sadly, the chances of ever happening are slim since the Ingolstadt-based marque will sell its latest inline-five machine only in the four-door sedan and five-door Sportback flavors.

An RS3 Avant would be the all-in-one car for many people, providing an excellent blend of performance, practicality, and luxury – all while keeping the asking price below the RS4 Avant's sticker. It's just wishful thinking for fast wagon aficionados, and perhaps we should be grateful the latest hot compact car is still offered in two separate body styles while retaining the glorious 2.5 TFSI engine.

Even though the Four Rings won't be offering this car, we should remind you the three-pointed star has a similar product in its vast portfolio. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake takes the shape of a high-powered compact speedy wagon with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox while packing a bit more power than the RS3, at 416 hp.

Even without an RS3 Avant, customers are already spoiled for choice as there are plenty of performance models in various shapes and sizes. What makes the RS3 special is the five-cylinder engine, one of the last in the business now that Ford has retired its 3.2-liter inline-five diesel with the launch of the new Ranger.