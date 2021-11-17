Last month Kia debuted the new Sportage, complete with a sharp new exterior design, stylish cabin, and a brand-new 2.5-liter engine option. Today we get our first look at that same Sportage, now with a hybrid powertrain that gives it up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range on a single fill-up.

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid boasts a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine paired to a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and a 44-kilowatt electric motor. Total system output sits at an impressive 226 horsepower (166 kilowatts) – a huge improvement over the base gas model's 187 horses (138 kW) – and fuel economy is listed at up to 39 miles per gallon. This hybrid Kia will even tow up to 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms).

That setup comes with a standard six-speed automatic transmission, with the choice of front- or all-wheel drive depending on the trim. The base LX model comes standard with FWD but offers Kia's Active All-Wheel-Drive system, which uses the center-locking differential to distribute power evenly, as an option. The EX and SX-Prestige models, meanwhile, boast standard power at all four wheels.

In the cabin, the Kia Sportage Hybrid adopts nearly all the same features as the standard gas model. A 12.3-inch touchscreen adorns the center console, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offered at no extra cost. The touchscreen is joined by a corresponding 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Sportage Hybrid also offers wireless phone charging and an available Harman-Kardon premium audio system.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist with lane centering, high-beam assist, and more. In total, the Sportage Hybrid has eight standard active safety features. Available safety options include things like blind-spot monitoring, navigation-based smart cruise control, and the brand’s excellent Highway Driving Assist, while Kia also offers a 360-degree camera with a 3D view, which is a first for the Sportage.

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid joins the lineup sometime early next year. The company has yet to list specific pricing details on either the gas or hybrid models, but we expect to learn that info before the end of the year.