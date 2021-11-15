J.D. Power has published the results of its annual U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, and there are some relatively surprising winners on the list. We’ll get to the table in a minute, but first, let’s see what the agency’s specialists have to say about the level of overall customer satisfaction when it comes to modern infotainment systems.

The most common infotainment problem users of new cars are experiencing is connectivity issues with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It seems that those using the tech wirelessly cite more problems than those who use it via a USB connection - 7.1 problems per 100 vehicles versus 4.0 problems per 100 vehicles, respectively.

“Smartphone mirroring has shown to be a source of problems for several years now but has become more problematic this year with the growing ability to wirelessly connect the feature on a number of vehicles,” Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive quality at J.D. Power, comments. “Fortunately, the top tech companies and automakers have the ability to generate demand for new or upgraded technologies while troubleshooting current issues as the rollout continues.”

Taking a look at the best-performing vehicles on the market regarding the level of quality and satisfaction with their infotainment systems, we are surprised to see the Chevrolet Corvette topping the midsize/large premium segment together with the Cadillac Escalade. The sports car is better known for its performance rather than its multimedia excellence, though it seems that customers who have bought a 2021 Corvette are rather happy with their navigation and audio systems.

In the midsize/large segment, the crown goes to the Nissan Maxima and another model of the brand, the Sentra, takes the win in the small/compact class. Last but not least, the BMW 4 Series ranks first in the small/compact premium segment. Click the source link below for the full results.