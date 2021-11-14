The Acura Integra is back after 15 years of absence – or at least the nameplate does with the recent unveiling of its official prototype. However, not everyone (most) of the comments weren't exactly amused with how the returning model turned out to be. Some say the proportions were off, while others were a bit disappointed at the presence of two extra doors. Others were even quick to point out that it's just a rebadged Honda Civic Hatchback.

While it's true that most of us know the Integra as a coupe, whether as a Honda or an Acura, it actually had four- and five-door models in the past – although they're not as desirable as the two-door versions.

Gallery: Acura Integra Prototype

17 Photos

In that regard, Marouane Bembli, otherwise known as The Sketch Monkey on Youtube has a solution. He shares the same sentiment as most of you, therefore he redesigned the 2023 Integra prototype into something everyone would probably love.

First off, Bembli fixed the greenhouse issues of the car, along with the front and rear proportions to give the Integra a much sleeker form. He also reduced the grille size, fixed the lower front bumper, and even gave it a set of JDM wheels. Of course, two doors and a massive wing are a must, so both were employed on the final rendering as well.

With all the fixes employed, we must say that this unofficial Acura Integra coupe looks so much hotter than the recently revealed prototype. The proportions are definitely better, while the greenhouse and A-pillar fixes make for a compelling sports coupe – powered by a 200-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, at that.

That's just us, though. You can go ahead and share your thoughts in the comments section below.