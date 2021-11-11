Yet another unique car commissioned by a wealthy buyer, the Ferrari BR20 borrows the underpinnings from the now-canceled GTC4Lusso while eschewing the shooting brake body style in favor of a fastback silhouette. The special client wanted Maranello's design team to infuse some styling cues from Prancing Horses of yesteryear, specifically the era of coupes built during the 1950s and 1960s.

The one-off BR20 takes after twelve-cylinder cars such as the 410 SA and 500 Superfast by adopting a sensational fastback silhouette while being a full three inches (76 millimeters) longer than the donor car. Most of the stretch is at the back where the rear overhang has gone through extensive changes to give the unique Ferrari that oh-so-desirable shape with the heavily sloped roofline.

It's not all about the derrière and the reworked roofline as Ferrari has also made changes at the front where the BR20 gets a bespoke set of headlights, mounted lower to make the hood seem even more imposing. In addition, the wide grille has new horizontal slats and the car rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with a diamond finish you won't find on any other Ferrari.

The interior is just as special by featuring two shades of brown, combined with plenty of carbon fiber to create a cozy yet sporty atmosphere. The seats are covered in dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather, adorned with silver cross-stitching and a unique front pattern. As you can see, the GTC4Lusso's rear seats are gone, replaced with an elegant luggage deck beautifully crafted in oak to hide the cargo area.

Ferrari is being coy on the technical specifications, but with the BR20 being based on the GTC4Lusso rather than the GTC4Lusso T, it means it has a naturally aspirated V12 and all-wheel-drive setup rather than the turbo V8 and RWD configuration of the cheaper model launched later in the two-door wagon's life cycle. Replacing the Ferrari Four (FF) before it, the 6.2-liter model offered a healthy 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 514 pound-feet (697 Newton-meters) of torque, good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h).

As it's usually the case with these one-offs, Ferrari is not disclosing the BR20's price tag, but it's safe to say it was a lot more expensive than a standard GTC4Lusso, which cost about $300,000 in the AWD V12 version before being retired.