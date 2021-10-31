Meet, the Chevy 789. If you think you haven't heard that nameplate before, well, you're right. The truth is, the 789 here from Anaheim, California is only a few in existence, owned by Gene Langmesser and featured on this episode of Ridiculous Rides.

Now, what makes the Chevy 789 ridiculous? It's the fact that it was built with three Chevrolet cars in mind – the 1957 Bel Air, the 1958 Delray Ragtop, and the 1959 Impala. See what he did there?

To create this hot mess, Langmesser had to buy a brand new Chevy Corvette and strip it off. He then had to use 1,500 pounds of clay on it to design the body, which was fabricated out of carbon fiber composite with layers of fiberglass for a better paint finish.

After 5,000 hours of work, Langmesser finished the build. According to him, he "wanted to create a classic, old school car with today's technology." However, it seems like he's undecided as to which one of his favorite classics he'll be inspired with, so he went for all three.

The front, of course, comes from the 1957 Bel Air, the facelifted version, which changes that can be seen on the reworked lower bumper. The middle section, on the other hand, comes from the 1958 Delray Ragtop. The rear-end's probably the most notable, with the iconic "bird in flight" design from the 1959 Impala.

Coming from the Corvette, the Chevy 789 is powered by a 6.2-liter V8. The resulting build is 15 feet and 10 inches long and 6 ft and 3 in wide, tipping the scales at 3,685 pounds.

For what it's worth, we think Langmesser's idea was kind of odd, weird even, but the final product shows a high level of craftsmanship and bodywork, which made the whole thing cool in the end. If you like this as much as we do, Langmesser is accepting commissioned work through his company N2A Motors.