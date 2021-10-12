The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition adds style to the sporty sedan, but you need to act quickly because the brand is only bringing 1,000 of them to the United States. Prices start at $34,750 (plus a $1,025 destination charge).

The Night Edition takes everything from the standard Sonata N Line and adds parts for a darker look. The package includes carbon fiber reinforced plastic parts for the rear lip spoiler and wheel center caps. The exterior badges have a dark chrome finish. The brake calipers are red. The vehicle rides on 19-inch wheels with a matte black finish.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition

23 Photos

The Night Edition is available in either Phantom Black or Quartz White. With a black body, this Sonata has matte black mirror caps and door handle covers. Quartz White cars have these pieces in the same shade as the rest of the body.

The Sonata N Line uses a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (422 newton-meters) of torque. It hooks up to a 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that turns the front wheels.

The sporty sedan also gets 13.6-inch brake rotors in front and 12.8-inch units in the rear, versus 12.0 inches and 11.2 inches respectively for other grades. There's a quicker steering ratio with 2.44 turns lock to lock instead of 2.6 turns.

Inside, the cabin has a mix of Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber suede. There's red contrast stitching, and the N logo is on the seatbacks. Dark chrome trim decorates the cabin. A 12.3-inch display is in the instrument cluster. The infotainment system has navigation and a 10.25-inch screen. The stereo is from Bose and has 12 speakers. A panoramic sunroof is also a standard feature.

The regular 2022 Sonata N Line retails for $33,450 before destination, making the Night Edition a $1,300 upgrade to add the dark body parts and wheels.