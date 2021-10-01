The Ford Bronco is finally reaching customers, though it’s had numerous production pains pre- and post-launch. It debuted in July 2020 for the 2021 model year, though a new report from Ford Authority suggests we shouldn’t get too comfortable with the SUV’s design. According to the publication, Ford will give the Bronco its mid-cycle facelift for the 2025 model year, though it’s unclear how extensive the redesign will be.

Ford Authority cites “sources familiar with the Bronco’s production schedule” as the info’s origin, so take it with a big grain o’ salt. However, a 2025 refresh doesn’t seem too outrageously soon. Over the last few years, it has felt as if automakers had quickened their refresh schedules – Lincoln is already giving the Corsair a facelift, and it debuted for the 2020 model year. The refresh should update the SUV’s fascias, though they might not receive substantial changes if Ford wants to preserve the model’s retro flair.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition: Review

30 Photos

Ford has had difficulty delivering Broncos to customers due to issues with the hardtops, which has caused the company to announce it’ll be replacing all the molded-in color ones. Ford is also preparing to debut the rugged Ford Bronco Raptor, which is scheduled for a 2022 release. It should give the SUV even more off-road capability and, hopefully, more power under the hood. It’s unclear what kind of powertrain the Bronco Raptor will sport, but the automaker has options.

Automotive development doesn’t end with the car’s debut or when deliveries start. Engineering and designers often go right back to the drawing board dreaming up the next iteration. We don’t know how Ford will refresh the Bronco in a few years, though we’re excited to see how the design evolves. The Bronco has the looks and performance of a winner, though Ford needs to get them into driveways.