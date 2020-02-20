The Maserati MC20 is the name of the Italian brand's newly announced supercar. Unfortunately, the company isn't actually showing off the machine until May 2020. To get people really excited about this machine, the automaker is referring to the MC20 as the "natural evolution" from the MC12.

Maserati isn't yet offering many details about the MC20. The company's photos reveal that it's a low-slung machine with a vent in the middle of the hood. At the back, there are broad fenders with big inlets in them, which indicates a mid-engined layout. However, this vehicle appears to wear lots of fake body panels for concealing the actual appearance, so this is only a rough idea of what to expect from the real thing.

Gallery: Maserati new car official spy photos

4 Photos

Maserati is handling the development of the supercar's V6 engine rather than sourcing a mill from Ferrari like past models. There would also allegedly be a fully electric version that would arrive later. The company's product plan indicates than a convertible version of the MC20 might be on the way in 2021.

Maserati intends to get serious about electrification in the coming years. The company already has its EV drivetrain under development and plans to have electric variants available for all upcoming products. A small step in this direction comes later this year when the automaker introduces a plug-in hybrid version of the Ghibli.

Gallery: 2004 Maserati MC12

10 Photos

The MC12 arrived in 2004 as a limited-run supercar (gallery above). The underpinnings came from the Ferrari Enzo, and they also shared a 6.0-liter V12. Maserati produced a total of 50 road-going examples and 12 units of the track-only Corsa variant. The racing version found success in competition, particularly in the FIA GT Championship's GT1 class.