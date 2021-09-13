If you're looking for an example that Ford Bronco demand is off the charts, then here you go. At Mecum's Dallas auction from September 8 through 11, a 2021 Bronco sold for $126,500. As a reminder, this trim level's base price on the four-door is $63,500 (before destination), which is less than half of the gavel price for this one.

This Bronco First Edition comes in the attractive color combo of Cyber Orange on the outside and a black interior. It has 185 miles on the odometer, suggesting a little driving since delivery but not much.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Sold For $126,500 At Auction

9 Photos

Ford initially planned to build 3,500 units of the 2021 Bronco First Edition, and those vehicles sold out within hours of the automaker beginning to take reservations for them. The company later boosted the production to 7,000 examples.

The Bronco First Edition uses the Badlands trim as a starting point and receives parts from the Wildtrak grade's exterior and the Outer Banks' interior. There's a Shadow Black hardtop, a safari bar, and heated front seats with 10-way adjustability.

The First Edition comes standard with the Lux package that adds adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, a 10-speaker stereo, heated steering wheel, and more. It also gets the Sasquatch pack with electronic locking differentials, 35-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, and other off-road oriented parts.

Judging by sold listings on eBay, the $126,500 auction price is very high for a Bronco First Edition. The most expensive one there went for $109,500. A handful of others went for over $100,000, but most sales have been in the $80,000 to $90,000 range.

Ford recently stopped taking online reservations for the Bronco because of the huge number of orders waiting for production. Anyone who places a request for one now has to wait until the 2022 calendar year to take delivery.