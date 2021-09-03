When the doors open to the IAA Munich Motor Show in just a few days, Mercedes-Benz should have one of the biggest stands of anyone. The company plans to roll out products like the GT 63 S E Performance, a new Maybach model, maybe an electric G-Wagon, and now we know, an EQE sedan slotted beneath the larger EQS.

A new teaser image posted to the automaker's Facebook page previews what we can expect of the smaller electric sedan when it debuts in Munich later this weekend. Admittedly, the photo doesn't show much other than a reflection of the EQE from below (which we've flipped in Photoshop for the lead image). But in it, we can see a full-width LED light bar similar to the design of the EQS, black accents around the light fixtures, an EQE 350 badge… and that's about it.

Apart from this new image, previous teasers have told us that the Mercedes-Benz EQE will boast the new Hyperscreen interior layout, which houses three dash-mounted displays beneath a massive single piece of glass. We also know that the EQE will use the same platform as the EQS, so it should have a decent amount of power on hand.

As mentioned, the EQE won't be the only car at the Mercedes-Benz booth in Munich this year. The new GT 63 S E Performance – which debuted online earlier this week – will be there, and we expect a few other vehicles there as well. Teasers show a new Maybach model on the horizon, and rumors suggest that an electric G-Wagon could join the party.

But we won’t know all the details until doors to the IAA Munich Motor Show opens to the media on Monday, September 6, and to the general public in the week that follows. Stay tuned to Motor1.com all next week for live coverage from Germany.