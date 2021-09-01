The BMW Z8 roadster was one of the automaker's quirkier cars at the turn of the century. It sported a unique design while hiding a V8 under its long hood, and its design is still one that turns heads today. That's what makes the Oletha coupe so eye-catching. It's not an exact Z8 copy, but the influences are clearly visible, and the creation is stunning and sleek to look at.

The company doesn't say what's underpinning its Oletha, though we think it's based on the E86 Z4 and not on a Z8. The rear window and greenhouse look identical, and the fuel filler door location is the same – directly behind the passenger door. However, the Oletha erases nearly every Z4 reference with stunning bodywork that transforms the model into a unique car. According to Smit Vehicle Engineering, the Oletha has a carbon-fiber composite body, with the car tipping the scales at 3,090 pounds (1,401 kilograms).

Gallery: Oletha By Smit Vehicle Engineering

4 Photos

Under the hood is the naturally aspirated S65B44 4.4-liter V8 that makes more than 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). The engine features a custom carbon-fiber intake manifold and custom stainless steel and Inconel exhaust components, with the engine pairing to a six-speed H-pattern manual gearbox. Power routes to the wheels through a mechanical limited-slip differential. Stopping power comes from AP Racing brakes with lightweight forged Radi-CAL calipers and fully floating rotors. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires wrap around forged monoblock wheels.

We don't get to see inside, though the company says it'll have a driver-focused cockpit decked out with the best material. Customers can choose between eight-way adjustable touring seats or carbon-fiber composite sport seats. Customers can request a bespoke build, which includes a choice of materials, colors, and textures, and the company welcomes any special requests regardless of any additional engineering and design work. The Oletha looks like a modern-day Z8.