General Motors has allegedly stopped selling the LM2 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine. That's if we're to believe the anonymous tip sent to The Fast Lane Truck, which shows a copy of the message sent to GMC dealer operators and sale managers, dated August 27, 2021.

According to the message, the "availability of the LM2 diesel engine has changed to zero" due to a last-minute supplier shortage.

Of note, the tip sent didn't mention any specifics regarding the shortage nor did it specify any future plan. It did, however, encourage dealers to offer the gasoline-powered counterparts (5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8) by removing ordering constraints.

Currently, the LM2 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine powers a variety of GM trucks and SUVs, namely the Chevy Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban; GMC Yukon and Sierra; and Cadillac Escalade.

We would like to remind you that this report is still filed as a rumor at this point – at least until GM releases an official statement about the matter. We suspect more news about the stoppage will rise in the coming week, so we'll be on our toes. As of this writing, the Duramax diesel engine option is still available for the mentioned vehicles via the applicable websites.

Meanwhile, Ford is also allegedly dropping the diesel engine option from the F-150 lineup in a similar report back in July. The 3.0-liter PowerStroke V6 diesel engine, which made its debut in 2018 with the previous-generation F-150, will reportedly depart the engine option lineup for the best-selling truck, but specific reasons weren’t mentioned in the previous report.

Just like the Duramax diesel, the PowerStroke V6 remains as an option on Ford's online configurator at this article's publishing date.