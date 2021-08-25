Subaru will transform the next generation of the Levorg into what will essentially be a wagon version of the WRX, according to a rumor from CarExpert in Australia. Now the bad news: at the moment, this report potentially only applies to the land Down Under, meaning folks elsewhere wouldn't get this speedy, all-wheel-drive estate.

"The Levorg has proven itself as a niche performance wagon, and will morph into something slightly different in its next generation," a spokesperson from Subaru Australia told CarExpert.

Gallery: 2021 Subaru Levorg production version

179 Photos

To make this possibility of a revived WRX wagon even more tantalizing, this performance-focused, next-gen Levorg reportedly debuts in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2021. It allegedly uses the same 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's going into the new WRX. The mill makes around 286 horsepower (213 kilowatts), according to Car Expert.

The latest Levorg already debuted in Japan. The wagon is in its second-generation and sports a look that's very reminiscent of what we're expecting from the new WRX, just with an extended roof and hatchback. There, power comes from a 1.8-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder making 174 hp (130 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. A CVT is the only gearbox choice.

There is an STI Sport version of the new Levorg that gets ZF-sourced adaptive dampers and multiple drive modes. There's also a slightly different grille, lower fascia, an STI-branded exhaust outlet, and 18-inch wheels.

Subaru last offered a WRX wagon (above) in the US for the 2007 model year. There was also the Saab 9-2X available in 2005 and 2006 that was essentially Impreza with tweaked styling. The range-topping Aero trim shared an engine with the WRX.

The latest generation of the WRX debuts on September 10, and Subaru already has a teaser campaign going for it. The automaker confirms that a six-speed manual gearbox is available. While not yet official, all signs suggest the model uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder. There are estimates putting the power at around 300 hp (224 kW).