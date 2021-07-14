The rumor mill continues to churn out reports that the next-gen WRX and STI are adopting a version of the FA24 engine family. The new model will allegedly debut in the early summer of 2022, according to the Japanese site Goo-Net.com.

According to this rumor, the version of the engine in the WRX would produce 296 horsepower (230.6 kilowatts or 300 metric horsepower). For comparison, the existing WRX in the US uses the 2.0-liter FA20F powerplant that makes 268 hp (200 kW).

Gallery: Next-Gen Subaru WRX Spy Shots

21 Photos

In the WRX STI, a tuned version of the FA24 allegedly produces 345 hp (257.4 kW or 350 metric horsepower) or more, this rumor claims. The current model in America makes 310 hp (231 kW) from a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat four-cylinder.

This is less than the numbers in some earlier rumors. One of them claimed the STI was going to have 400 hp (298 kW) and 361 lb-ft (490 Nm) of torque. There was also a report about Toyota collaborating on the project, particularly on the vehicle's all-wheel-drive system.

The 2.4-liter FA24 is already a common powerplant in Subaru vehicles. The turbocharged version appears in the Ascent, Legacy XT, and Outback XT. The naturally aspirated variant is in the new BRZ and Toyota GR 86.

The WRX will allegedly come with a CVT gearbox, and the WRX STI will get a manual gearbox. They will share a platform with the second-gen Levorg.

The new WRX STI will allegedly debut in early summer 2022, this rumor states. Subaru's teaser campaign for the standard WRX is already underway, so we are expecting to see it within a few months.

Goo-Net.com notes this is very likely to be the final iteration of the WRX and STI without some form of electrification. Emissions rules around the world are becoming more stringent quickly, and there's not much time left for the combustion engine.