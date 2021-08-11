The new supercar begins to take shape.

Earlier this week, Lamborghini announced that the Countach name is returning, teasing the sleek supercar by it hiding under a sheet. Today, the Italian automaker has dropped three new teaser images on Instagram that give us our first glimpse at what we should expect from the car’s design. The three images reveal slivers of the supercar, showing that it will sport some retro styling cues.

Source: Lamborghini / Instagram

