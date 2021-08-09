Hyundai gave its Elantra sedan a stunning makeover for the seventh-generation model that debuted for the 2021 model year, emphasizing the design with its sharp body crease and bold styling lines. Its angular ethos begs for a wagon rendition and a new, though unofficial, rendering previews what one would look like if Hyundai gave the Elantra wagon the hot N-badge treatment.

The rendering comes from SRK Designs, and they turn the Elantra N sedan into the Elantra N wagon, though it’s not a far journey for the skilled artist. The trunk is transformed into the wagon’s hatch, with another piece of glass emerging from behind the rear doors. Adding to the wagon’s sporty appearance is the tiny integrated spoiler at the roof’s trailing edge, which makes the kink in the sheet metal just above the taillights. It’s a simple makeover that gives the car a lot more character than the sedan variant.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N

12 Photos

The Elantra N wagon arrives hot on the heels of Hyundai revealing the new Elantra N sedan at the end of last month. It won’t make its US debut for another 10 days, though we do know a lot about the model already. The Elantra N receives the same potent turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder powerplant that propels the brand’s other sporty offerings. It produces 276 horsepower (XX kilowatts) and can send the sedan to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a stout 5.3 seconds. The engine pairs with either an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual.

The idea of a small, turbocharged wagon and a manual gearbox is always enticing, but we know wagons don’t sell well outside of Europe. For now, this is just an imagining of what’s possible, even if Hyundai has no plans to stretch the Elantra from a sedan to a wagon. If Hyundai ever did, though, we know it would have the styling and performance worthy of wearing the N badge.