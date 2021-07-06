It was about a month ago when Kia premiered the fifth-generation Sportage with its radical makeover and now the compact crossover is back to reveal its technical specifications. Bear in mind we're dealing with the global / KDM version featuring the longer wheelbase as Europe will be getting a shorter-wheelbase model. You can easily tell this is the LWB by looking at the size of the rear doors.

Speaking of size, the stretched 2022 Sportage is 4660 millimeters (183.5 inches) long, 1865 mm (73.4 in) wide, and 1660 mm (65.3 in) tall, with the wheelbase measuring 2755 mm (108.4 in). According to Kia, these proportions along with the improved packaging brought by the new platform give the compact crossover segment-leading headroom, legroom, and cargo capacity (637 liters).

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage Global Debut

19 Photos

As far as engines are concerned, there's a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline unit with 177 horsepower and 265 Newton-meters (195 pound-feet) of torque. It works with either a standard six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Should you still prefer a diesel in 2021, Kia can deliver the revamped Sportage with a new 2.0-liter oil-burner producing 183 hp and 417 Nm (308 lb-ft). Opting for the diesel means you won't be able to row your own gears as this engine works exclusively with a heavily upgraded eight-speed automatic.

Additional gasoline and diesel variants are planned, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions set to feature something called E-Handling. Kia says it will release details about the complete engine lineup closer to the Sportage's launch. It goes without saying the electrified powertrains will be similar if not identical to those offered in the Hyundai Tucson.

Debuting with the all-new crossover is a Terrain Mode encompassing Drive, Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Smart selectable modes that alter the vehicle’s settings to suit the type of terrain, including mud, sand, and snow. Kia has also added a new electronic control suspension with real-time damping control working harmoniously with the electronically controlled AWD system for optimal power delivery.

Another first for the Sportage is an X-Line trim level to mirror other models of the range already offered in this specification, including the larger Sorento. It's essentially an off-road visual package to give the crossover a slightly more rugged appearance. Alternatively, customers can go for the GT-Line model for a sportier design.

Buyers will get to pick from a variety of alloy wheels, as small as 17 inches and as large as 19 inches, available in different designs, colors, and finishes. Hopping inside, the cabin will accommodate a pair of 12-inch screens – a fully digital instrument cluster and the infotainment's touchscreen. The 2022 Sportage also benefits from a more compact shift-by-wire transmission dial for the automatic and can be had with a Harman Kardon sound system.

The new Sportage will go on sale globally later this year when Kia will also unveil the shorter Euro-spec version.