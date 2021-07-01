Even around 35 years after its original introduction, the Vixen TD 21 RV continues to look like no other RV on the road. This beautiful, white example from 1987 is currently for sale near Austin, Texas, on Facebook Marketplace for an asking price of $24,000. The photos and description suggest it's an especially nice example.

The seller says this is Vixen number 366, making it one of the last TD models to hit the road. According to the site Vixen RV, the total production of this model amounts to around 376 units, and the entire run of all Vixen models is just 587 vehicles.

Like all examples of the Vixen TD 21, power comes from a 2.4-liter turbodiesel inline-six from BMW. It makes 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. This one runs the power through a five-speed manual.

The Vixen's wedge-like shape allowed it to have a drag coefficient of just 0.30, which was incredibly low by RV standards and even beats a BMW X7 today. Combined with the efficient turbodiesel engine, they were capable of fuel economy upwards of 30 miles per gallon.

Despite appearing to have a large footprint in photos, the Vixen is also surprisingly compact. It's just shy of 21-feet (6.36 meters long) and has a height of 76 inches (1.93 meters).

The seller says there have been slow updates on this Vixen over the past three years, and the RV comes with stacks of receipts for the parts. The work includes repairs removing cracks from the body and reinforcing areas with heavy-chop strand fiberglass.

There's also an extensive list of powertrain world. This includes an overhauled gearbox, including a new clutch, the equipment related to it, and replacing all of the transmission seals. The engine has a fresh timing belt and tensioners as of June 2021. An updated cooling system includes parts like a new aluminum radiator and a 19-inch single-speed electric fan from a Lincoln Towncar.

The seller is also very honest by admitting that with an RV of this age, a buyer needs to understand that there are often gremlins to fix. "Ideally, I’d prefer to sell her to somebody who doesn't mind working on vehicles and is at least capable of doing so," the listing says.