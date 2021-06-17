It’s been nearly a year-long wait for the earliest Ford Bronco reservation holders, but production is underway and models are finally headed to dealerships. That’s a long time to think about various wheel/tire upgrades, and this new video from Town and Country TV answers a question we suspect many Bronco buyers are asking. Will 37-inch tires fit under the off-roader? The answer is yes, but there’s a bit more to it than that.

That may not be a surprise to some, because the Bronco equipped with the Sasquatch package already gets 35-inch tires. Stepping up to 37 inchers isn't a major step, but this video features a Bronco Badlands model without that package. 33-inch tires are standard here, and lest we forget, the Sasquatch package includes a 1.2-inch lift and removes the wheel well crash bars at the front. As such, this video shows what's possible on all Bronco models when it comes to wheel and tire combinations.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

53 Photos

Before launching immediately into the 37-inch rubber, the video looks at some 35-inch tire options with various degrees of wheel width and offset. Interestingly, there's a problem right away with the first set of wheels hitting the crash bars in the wheel well when turning. The bars are easily removable, which apparently is why they are removed from the factory on Sasquatch-equipped Broncos. With the bars out, the 35-inch tires on 17-inch wheels clear everything without issue, though it's close. The extra 1.2 inches of clearance with the Sasquatch package certainly makes a difference.

Finally the 37 inchers are installed, and they barely clear everything in both the front and rear wheel wells. Clearance is extremely tight at the front, so much so that the video can't recommend 37-inch tires for daily use as the slightest suspension travel could lead to contact. Still, they do fit, even with the front wheels turned at full lock. However, the same can't be said for the spare tire carrier, as the taller tire hits the third brake light. If you want to carry a spare in the same size, you'll need to carry it inside or upgrade that rear light.

Or, you could wait a bit longer for the Bronco Warthog Raptor to hit the scene, as it will ride on 37-inch tires from the factory. It will also have upgraded suspension and more power under the hood.