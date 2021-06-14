The Astra has been one of Opel’s historical pillars in the company’s model range ever since its original launch in 1991. In fact, the Astra nameplate originates from Vauxhall which manufactured and marketed earlier generations of the Kadett under that name but it wasn’t until 1991 when the first truly global generation of the Astra was launched. Now, exactly 30 years later, the German automaker is preparing for the launch of the sixth-generation Astra.

Now part of the Stellantis multinational automotive group, Opel will rely mainly on technologies developed by PSA engineers for its new Astra. The new Peugeot 308, launched a few months ago, introduced some of these new generation systems and powertrains to the world, and its German cousin will receive most of them. However, the design of the new Astra will be drastically different compared to the French hatchback.

Gallery: 2022 Opel Astra renderings

2 Photos

Last week, Opel released the first teaser images of the new model which, together with the earlier spy photos, give us a good sneak peek at what to expect from the new Astra. Our pals at Kolesa.ru were quick to fit all the pieces of the puzzle together and create two renderings previewing the hatchback from front and back. It may be too early to say that given the fact these are unofficial images but things are already looking quite promising.

The new Astra will mark the first time in the history of the nameplate when electrified powertrains will be offered. Opel didn’t provide exact details surrounding the engine range, though Peugeot's latest 308 can be had with two plug-in hybrid systems, both of which have zero-emissions ranges of up to 37 miles (60 kilometers) per WLTP.

For those who are not ready to move to electrified power just yet, Opel is also expected to have the new Astra on sale with conventional 1.2-liter gas and 1.5-liter diesel engines. A performance OPC variant could also be under development for a launch later during the model’s life cycle.

Opel will reveal the new Astra to the world very soon before putting it to production at its Rüsselsheim factory in Germany.