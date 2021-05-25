Maserati has released a new and ultra-rare Maserati Ghibli. Built through Maserati's Fuoriserie customization program, the sedan named Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious (yes, that's the name) was made in partnership with Chinese streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_. If that brand is familiar to you, congratulations, you belong to the younger age group of the world.

CANOTWAIT_ is a fashion brand founded by actor, singer and trend-setter, William Chan, and is becoming popular among young people as well as the whole streetwear industry.

Gallery: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious

7 Photos

Probably one design element you won't miss about this youthful creation is the extensive use of the color purple, which happens to be Chan's favorite color. According to Maserati, the color purple has a "longstanding association with the idea of luxury and exclusivity, but also to add a feather-light touch of mystery and rarity."

Beyond the purple theme, the exterior body is coated with "Digital Aurora" made with three layers of paint. Though not clearly seen in the press photos, the purple should blend with bluish hints, while pink glass flakes pigment are added to create a digital effect.

Apart from the play on colors, the Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious also comes with a set of 20-inch Teseo wheels in Dark Miron. It does, of course, comes with CANOTWAIT_ customized badges inside and outside.

The newest "few off" Maserati Ghibli is currently being sold in popup store in Shanghai that opened on May 20. In the age of influencers and online personalities, this should be a treat, and Maserati sure does know how to target its intended customers with this special release.

Only eight units of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious will be sold this month. The automaker hinted that more could be underway, but we reckon that would depend on the demand during its availability. And yes, this rare Ghibli Hybrid is for the Chinese market only.