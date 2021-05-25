It was a little over three months ago when Mercedes unveiled the C-Class (W206) and now we have all the details regarding the US-spec sedan. Arriving at dealers in the first half of 2022, the BMW 3 Series rival will be initially offered only in C300 and C300 4Matic flavors with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. The four-pot is rated at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, plus a temporary boost of 20 hp and 148 lb-ft thanks to the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup.

For the new C-Class, Mercedes is revamping the model's trim structure by selling the luxury sedan in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle flavors. All three come with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver's display accompanied by an 11.9-inch touchscreen borrowed from the flagship S-Class. Mercedes will offer a smaller 9.5-inch infotainment in Europe, but the US-spec car comes as standard with the bigger screen.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes C-Class Sedan

A sunroof is standard even on the entry-level C-Class Premium, while the upper-spec Exclusive and Pinnacle come fitted with a panoramic sunroof available at an additional cost for the base trim. LED headlights and taillights are also fitted from the get-go, with optional Digital Light featuring adaptive curve illumination available for all three trim levels.

Sticking with the base C-Class also gets you heated front seats, which can also feature ventilation at a premium for all three trims. Another option the Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle have in common is the AMG Line with Night Package bringing a slightly more aggressive body kit and AMG-branded wheels along with a diamond grille featuring the three-pointed star finished in chrome. Inside, the optional package adds a flat-bottomed steering wheel, AMG floor mats, and MB-Tex material (vinyl) for the dashboard.

Upgrading to the range-topping version adds high-tech goodies such as a head-up display and augmented reality for the navigation system. Those willing to spend more can tick the boxes on the options list where they'll find a heated steering wheel, additional USB ports, a Driver Assistance Package, and even a dashcam.

Sadly, there’s no word about the wagon coming to the United States. Europe will be getting the long-roof version since not all customers on the Old Continent have flocked to crossovers and SUVs. The more practical body style will spawn a more rugged All-Terrain version to complement the bigger E-Class-based model we get here in the US as the only non-AMG E-Class Wagon.