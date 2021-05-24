There's bad news for folks wanting to experience the new McLaren Artura because the British automaker has to delay the supercar's launch. The problem is "software supplier-related issues," according to Automotive News. The first deliveries in the US should now be in late August or early September.

The Artura starts at $225,000 in the United States. As upgrades, there are Performance, TechLux, and Vision trims.

The Artura has McLaren's new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with hybrid assistance. In total, this setup makes 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 593 pound-feet (804 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 7.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery allows the Artura to cover 18.64 miles (30 kilometers) on electric power. It can charge from 0 to 80 percent in 2.5 hours on an EVSE socket.

According to McLaren's figures, the Artura can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.0 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.3 seconds, and 186 mph (300 kph) in 21.5 seconds. The official numbers claim the supercar covers the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 205 mph (330 kph).

The Artura uses the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture. It consists of over 500 carbon-fiber pieces that combine into 72 pre-forms. This helps keep the weight down to 3,303 pounds (1,498 kilograms). The hybrid components like the motor and battery are 287 pounds (130 kilograms) of this weight, and the engine is 353 pounds (160 kilograms).

The new McLaren comes with modern safety amenities like adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, and road sign recognition. Inside, the infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has track telemetry software to provide the data necessary for improving times at a circuit.