We haven't heard much about the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer ever since Jeep unveiled the body-on-frame duo in the first half of March. Thankfully, there's fresh news to share about the large body-on-frame SUVs as both have been embedded into the company's online configurator. It follows a similar move for the Grand Cherokee L from earlier this month when we discovered you can max out the configurator to $70,255.

With that kind of money, you can also buy a base Wagoneer as the non-Grand model starts at $69,995 for the two-wheel-drive Series II specification. Step up to the fancier version, which comes exclusively with 4x4, and you're looking at $88,995 for the Grand Wagoneer Series I before ticking any boxes on the options list. The range-topping Series III starts at $105,995, and as you are about to see, there are few extras to drive up the final price.

Gallery: Most expensive 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

5 Photos

The two-tone paint combining the main Velvet Red shade with an upper Black hue will set you back an additional $995. Jeep is asking the same money for a couple of additional two-tone liveries and a monochromatic finish, while Bright White with Black comes free of charge. Those imposing 22-inch machined wheels with black accents cost an extra $995 over the standard polished alloys featuring the same size.

Stepping inside the cabin, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III can be ordered with optional metallic accents that add $795 to the final bill while a rear-seat entertainment system consisting of dual 10.1-inch screens costs $1,995. You can also order the 2nd-Row Seating Group as a no-cost option to enable an eight-seat cabin with dual USB ports for the second-row seats, which have a 40/20/40-split folding configuration and one-hand recline to facilitate third-row access.

Mopar accessories include the Interior-Protection Package (all-season floor mats and a cargo tray) for $395 and a Finishing Package (silver valve stem cover, wheel locks, and rear license plate bracket) for $120. Jeep is also offering a $45 cigar lighter with a removable ash tray, while the Heavy-Duty Trailer-Tow Package is listed at $995. It encompasses chrome tow hooks, heavy-duty engine cooling, removable rear tow hook as well as useful systems such as trailer brake control, trailer hitch line-up assist, and trailer hitch zoom.

Add them all up and you’re looking at $111,930 after factoring in the $5,935 in options and the $2,000 destination charges. There are rumors of an extended-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer coming as early as next year to take on the Cadillac Escalade ESV. Logic tells us that could prove to be even more expensive, especially since Jeep talked in late 2016 about the prospects of a $140,000 version, saying there isn't a maximum price ceiling for the company.

All things considered, the six-figure Jeep has arrived. You can spec your desired Grand Wagoneer at the source link below.