The configurator for the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is now available for you to build your ideal version of the new three-row crossover. Opting for the range-topping Summit grade and checking all of the available option boxes results in a rig that costs $70,255 (after the $1,695 destination charge).

The entry-level, rear-drive Grand Cherokee L starts at $36,995. The Summit goes for $56,995, and adding four-wheel drive takes the cost to $58,995.

The Grand Cherokee L comes standard with a 3.6L V6 that makes 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 257 pound-feet (348 Newton-meters). Upgrading to the 5.7-liter V8 is $3,295, and the engine makes 357 hp (266 kW) and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm). Both hook up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. An engine block heater is available for $95.

The Summit is available in four exterior colors. Two-tone Bright White with a black roof is the only no-cost choice. Two-tone Velvet Red and black or Silver Zenith and black are $345. Monotone Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat is also $345. Adding black side steps is $875, or they're available in a metallic finish are $975.

Moving inside, the Summit comes standard with Nappa leather upholstery. It's available in Global Black, a mix of Global Black and Steel Gray, or a combination of Tupelo brown and black.

This grade comes standard with a pair of second-row seats with a large console between them. As a $695 option, buyers can get a bench with a 60/40 split and manual adjustment for tipping it forward or sliding the position.

A 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo is $1,495.

Jeep offers three option packages on the Grand Cherokee L Summit. The Advanced ProTech Group IV is $1,995 and includes a head-up display, interior rear-facing camera, night vision with pedestrian and animal detection, and digital display rearview mirror. The Luxury Tech Group V for $245 adds manual second-row window shades and a wireless charging pad. The Finishing Package by Mopar is $425 to get paint protection film and splash guards at all four corners.